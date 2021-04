Chancellor: Economic recovery will be investment-led

The UK's economic recovery will be investment-led and will not need more consumer incentives like the Eat Out to Help Scheme to recover, the Chancellor has said.

Rishi Sunak told MPs on the Treasury Committee he expected the levels of pent-up demand built up during the pandemic to be enough to trigger a recovery in consumer spending.

Report by Blairm.

