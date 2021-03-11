Credit: In the Know: Finds

Here’s how to handle postpartum hair loss according to viral board-certified hair restoration surgeon, Dr. Yates

If you’re struggling with postpartum hair loss, the best thing you can do is take care of your hair by using sulfate-free products.

Volumizing shampoos, like this one from Odele, is perfect for giving your hair a little more life.

To give your hair more body, try DALLAS Biotin Thickening Shampoo!

Help repair your hair with a volumizing conditioner, like this Ginseng + Biotin Volumizing Conditioner.

It’s also important to add some oils to your hair to help protect it from breakage.

This Argan Oil and this Jamaican Black Castor Oil are some of the best you can use.

As your hormones stabilize after delivering your baby, your hair should go back to normal.Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love.

