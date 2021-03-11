Santa’s Wonderland in Sugar Land

Constellation Field in Sugar Land, Texas, is home to Skeeters baseball nine months of the year.

But every winter, the ballpark turns into a winter wonderland!

Sugar Land Holiday Lights has grown every year, from a few thousand lights to three million.

They have several themed zones, a 50-foot tall tree, a light walk, a maze, and a carnival.

There are several safety precautions in place to keep staff and visitors safe during the pandemic.

Holiday Lights is open from Nov.

20 to Jan.

3.

Tickets are $16 for an adult and $14 for a child or senior.

You can learn more, and buy tickets, at https://www.sugarlandholidaylights.com/.