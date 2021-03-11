One of "America's best bakeries": Gusto Bread

People line up every weekend to get their hands on a loaf of Gusto Bread.

"We're pandería orgánica," said co-owner Arturo Enciso.

"It's just a new experience of an organic bakery with Latin-inspired goods." Enciso and his partner Ana Salatino opened up shop in Long Beach, CA in August, but their journey started back in 2013.

"I taught myself to bake seven years ago in this little woodfired oven that was on a property that I lived at," Enciso said.

"That just changed my life.

I just felt like I had a purpose to be a baker."The duo took advantage of California's Cottage Food Law, transforming the living room in their home into a bakery in 2017.

Gusto Bread garnered a loyal following.

Food & Wine named the...