MSDH reports 679 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths

The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported 679 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths including one in Harrison County.

- - the mississippi state departmen- of health has - reported 679 new coronavirus- cases and 19 new deaths,- - - - including one in harrison - county.

- the statewide total stands at - 299,124 cases and 6,864 deaths.- here's a look at the cases by - - - - county in our area.

- hancock county has 3,569 cases- and 78 deaths.- harrison county is at 17,008- total cases and now 291 deaths.- - - - jackson county has 12,801 cases- and 234 deaths.

- - - - stone county has 1,738 cases an- 30 deaths.- george county has 2,331 cases - and 45 deaths.- pearl river county stands at- 4,245 total cases and 132 - - - deaths.