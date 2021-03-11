Dr. Anthony Fauci Reflects on One-Year Anniversary of COVID-19 Pandemic

One year ago, the World Health Organization (WHO) formally declared COVID-19 a global pandemic.

In a new interview with the ‘Today’ show, Dr. Anthony Fauci took the time to reflect on the dismal anniversary.

Dr. Fauci was asked how he would’ve reacted if he had been told one year ago that the U.S. would see half a million deaths.

It would have shocked me completely … I mean, I knew we were in for trouble … I said it then, ‘we better be really careful.’ , Dr. Anthony Fauci, via 'Today'.

In fact, that day at a congressional hearing, I made the statement ‘things are gonna get much worse before they get better’ and that was at a congressional hearing a year ago today, Dr. Anthony Fauci, via 'Today'.

Dr. Fauci admitted that he didn’t think “much worse” would come to mean so many deaths.

When asked what went wrong early on in the pandemic, Dr. Fauci blamed the “divisiveness in our country.” .

One of the things I keep harkening back to that you can’t run away from is that we had such divisiveness in our country that even simple, common-sense public health measures took on a political connotation, Dr. Anthony Fauci, via 'Today'