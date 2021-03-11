Live Local: Pascagoula’s Round Island Lighthouse

In today’s edition of Live Local, a series you can catch on WXXV on Thursdays, Lorraine Weiskopf takes us to the City of Pascagoula featuring one of their historic landmarks.

- in today's edition of "live - local," a series you can catch- here on - wxxv on thursdays, news 25's- lorraine weiskopf takes - us to the city of pascagoula- - - - featuring one of their historic- landmarks.- - pascagoula's round island - lighthouse sits at the western- gateway of the city.

Once - welcoming sailors ashore, it no- greets visitors and - residents as they are entering.- .

- in its over 160 years of- existence, the lighthouse has - survived multiple hurricanes an- undergone - numerous renovations.

- lorraine says "built in 1859, - the lighthouse originally sat o- round island, which is 5 miles- offshore from on a clear day- like like today you can see the- island from pascagoula beach."- "it was a place you went- pickinicing swimming, and like - said the light house- was the center point, then it - fell into disrepair over the- - - - years."

In the late 70s, the- lighthouse was deeded to the- city.

- "it continued there and it was - lot of fun for a lot of people.- but it continued- deteriorating"- "in the fall of 1998 city - councilwoman sarah jim boocame- was very distressed about the - - lighthouse and had an article i- the local paper asking all- interested in - protecting the lighhouse to com- - - - to city hall."

"im not going to say half the town cam but it wa- standing room only."- with the overwhelming support - for the preservation of - the lighthouse, plans were made- to start the groundwork for - restoration.

Then there was - hurricane george.

- "the lighthouse underwent 17- hours of hurricane force winds- and it toppled and- - - - broke like this and you just ja- techbase of the lighthouse- left".- the lighthouse was rebuilt and- the round island lighthouse - preservation society was formed- then katrina came and - the lighthouse tumbled once - again.

Outside funds were - obtained to rebuild the city's- beloved lighthouse.

In- 2010, brick by brick, the - lighthouse was moved to the - mainland, restored and- rededicated in 2015.- "it a gate way and vocal point- of the icty and we have the - lighthouse park now - - and when you want to do - something you say the lighthous- nad everybody know- - immediately what youre talking- about."

- in pascagoula, lorraine - weiskopf, news