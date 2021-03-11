CVS adding coronavirus vaccination site in Morgan County

Alabama.

New information -- some c-v-s locations here in alabama are offering covid- 19 vaccinations.

Today -- "c-v-s health" announced they're adding an additional 10 locations - with morgan county being one of them.

Waay 31's olivia schueller spoke to the state health department.

She has more on what this means for morgan county.

Olivia... dan and najahe..judy smith said to me to the addition of c-v-s locations offering the coronavirus vaccine makes it easier for individuals to sign up and get the vaccine.

Cvs will begin to administer vaccines as early as sunday...to the additional participating c-v-s sits in morgan county.

The federal retail pharmacy program expanded rollout in alabama.

Smith said pharmacies like cvs have really stepped up to the plate.

The more providers we have, the more availability there is, the faster and more efficiently we can get the vaccine out to this community.

A spokesperson at cvs health said at this time they cannot comment on which cvs's will be reciving the vaccine...he said people can go to their website and based off of where they live...they will be matched with the closest location.

Reporting live in decatur olivia schueller waay 31 news