Construction begins on Route 8 bridge

New York State Department of Transportation has started construction on the Route 8 bridge replacement project in Utica.

This is a nearly 12 million dollar project.

The bridge was built in 1960 and is one of the more heavily traveled bridges in the area.

The state department of transportation says construction will take place in stages with one half of the bridge worked on at a time....and one lane of traffic maintained in each direction.

Use caution in this area.

The work will take about a year.

