As we head into spring - local power company wants to make sure you have your emergency preparedness

Weather strikes.

Daylight saving time starts this weekend.

"ameren illinois" says this is also a great time to prepare for spring-weather and storms. the company says ..

It's a great time to to restock ..

Or create a family emergency preparedness kit -- in case of a power outage.

Here's a look at what ameren illinois recommends having..

Water bottles... non-perishable food... first-aid kit... battery-powered radio..

A cooler for temporary food or medicine storage..

And pet supplies, if you have a pet.

You want to make sure you have a kit where it's easily accessible, you can find it in the dark possibly, and everything you need in that kit every person in your family should know where to find the emergency