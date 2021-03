More than 55 NYS Democratic elected leaders call for Gov. Cuomo’s resignation

The calls from the elected leaders come as Cuomo has faced criticism for the state's handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes, and at least six people have come forward accusing the governor of inappropriate conduct.

THE GOVERNOR'S OWN ATTORNEY GENERAL IS INVESTIGATING CLAIMS THE CUOMO ADMINISTRATION HID THE TRUE NUMBER OF NURSING HOME DEATHS FROM THE PUBLIC. THE GOVERNOR'S OFFICE SAYS AS A MATTER OF STATE POLICY, IT HAS REPORTED THE GROPING ALLEGATION TO ALBANY POLICE. STATE ASSEMBLY SPEAKER CARL HEASTIE SAYS HE WILL BE MEETING WITH MEMBERS TO PURSUE POTENTIAL PATHS FORWARD. THE GOVERNOR HAS MAINTAINED HE DID NOTHING WRONG AND WILL NOT RESIGN.