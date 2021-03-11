Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was frustrated by the way Manchester United blew victory at the death and allowed AC Milan to grab a potentially crucial away goal in this Europa League tie.Despite being second best for much of Thursday’s last-16 first leg, the Red Devils looked set to head to San Siro next week in the driving seat thanks to teenage substitute Amad Diallo’s first goal for the club.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left frustrated by late AC Milan equaliser
