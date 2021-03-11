Solskjaer left frustrated by late AC Milan equaliser

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was frustrated by the way Manchester United blew victory at the death and allowed AC Milan to grab a potentially crucial away goal in this Europa League tie.Despite being second best for much of Thursday’s last-16 first leg, the Red Devils looked set to head to San Siro next week in the driving seat thanks to teenage substitute Amad Diallo’s first goal for the club.