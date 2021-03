Buck Rock Fire Lookout: Sequoia's Silent Sentinel

For nearly a century, the Buck Rock Fire Lookout has stood tall over the Sequoia National Forest and Kings Canyon National Park.

The historic structure lies at the end of a rugged road, up a dirt path, and 172 steps above the park's famous trees.

At the end, you and your family are rewarded with a view of the Sierra like no other and a free tour from friendly fire spotters.