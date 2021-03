Jack Daniel’s master distiller was a Black Man born into slavery

“I made a commitment to the Nearest’s family when I began on this journey.

I said, ‘By the time I die.

The name Nearest Green will be known around the world.” Fawn Weaver is the founder of Nearest Green Whiskey, the fastest growing whiskey brand in United States History.

The distillery is named after the Black man born into slavery who taught Jack Daniel’s how to make whiskey and acted as his master distiller, Nathan ‘Nearest’ Greene: The whiskey maker the world never knew.