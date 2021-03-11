Art Hive Creative highlights diverse artists who give back

Art Hive Magazine started as a publication in 2012, but CEO Angela Yungk and CCO Jessie Prugh have since turned their company into a full-fledged media agency.

They feature diverse creatives who are not only passionate about what they do but are also passionate about giving back to their community.

During the pandemic, they have become champions for the arts industry and are working hard to help creatives endure these difficult times.

From musician Phil Collins to actress Nafessa Williams, Art Hive Magazine is giving a platform to artists that make a difference through their work and now, more than ever, just how important art is to our society as a whole.

Sponsored by Hiscox Insurance.

