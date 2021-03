Accel Lifestyle: A Different Kind of Fitness Apparel

Accel Lifestyle founder is a chemist who is also cursed and blessed with the "sweating gene".

Tired of throwing away her and her husband's workout clothes because of the stink, she decided to invent a better cleaner fabric.

After 3 years of developing our revolutionary Prema™ fabric from scratch, with an embedded trade secret protected science, our essentials are created stronger, softer and more durable than what you currently have in your closet.