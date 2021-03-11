Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, March 11, 2021

Women Offshore: Providing seafaring women with a network of support

Credit: Localish
Duration: 02:15s 0 shares 1 views
Women Offshore: Providing seafaring women with a network of support
Women Offshore: Providing seafaring women with a network of support

Women Offshore is a non-profit organization that supports the careers of women seafarers, whether it be in the shipping, energy, or mariner fields.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of these essential workers have been stuck at sea for months on end, worried about their families, homes, and loved ones while working abroad.

Women Offshore provides a network of connections and support for these women who are risking their lives to make sure essential processes continue even in these uncertain times.

Watch full episodes of Secretly Awesome online at ABC.

Stream Women Offshore: Providing seafaring women with a network of support instantly.

You might like