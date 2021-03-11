Helping to end the cycle of poverty for families in need

From suitcases for children in the foster care system to hygiene products, the Moore Wright Group is a non-profit that takes in household goods and makes sure they go to the people who need them most.

“It’s life-fulfilling,” says executive director, Tanikka Watform Williams on the work she does.

Through their efforts, the Moore Wright Group has helped hundreds of thousands of people in need by taking in donations from big-name stores like Williams Sonoma and Bed, Bath and Beyond, and distributing them to various partner organizations and satellite programs. Visit https://www.tmwg.org/ for more information.

