The world’s largest RV park swimming pool

El Campo Lost Lagoon was famous before it even started.

The property in El Campo, Texas was once home to the world’s largest backyard swimming pool.

A family built the pool for $2.5 million.

It holds nearly 700,000 gallons of water, has a 21-feet-long boulder water slide, a 50-feet-long lazy river, six waterfalls, two hot tubs, and two outdoor bars.

The family sold the property in 2016, and the El Campo Lost Lagoon was born.

The current owners spent 18 months turning the property into a luxury RV resort with more than 200 RV sites.

Everyone who stays can enjoy what is now the world’s largest RV park swimming pool!

If you want to learn more about El Campo Lost Lagoon, visit www.eclostlagoon.com