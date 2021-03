Two Brothers in the Kitchen

Two young brothers, ages 11 and 12, run a custom cake business and use part of their proceeds to raise money for local charities.

They’ve bought hundreds of meals for the homeless and have donated a couple thousand dollars to a non-profit that is re-building a hospital in Africa.

The brothers are also math whizzes and take college-level math courses at Houston Community College.

They just released their first book, Beyond the Kitchen, to inspire other young people to go for their dreams.