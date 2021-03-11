Vehicle Recall Safety Week Comes Nears its End

Morning at 8.

Unaddressed vehicle recalls can put your safety at risk.

As explained at five, a safety group says one in four vehicles on the road has an unrepaired recall.

But checking for them is easy.

News 10's tucker white shows us how in this consumer alert.

Tucke} if your vehicle has a recall you might get a notice like this in the mail.

This notice will tell you what has been recalled.

And a number to call to get an appointment,all so you can get your car up and running properly.

In 20-20, there were 886 safety recalls that affected 55-million vehicles.

According to motor trend dot com, 25-percent of recalls are not fixed.

While not all recalls are life threatening, getting your vehicle fixed can prevent future damage.

"you do want to take it serious, like i said some of these are actual safety concerns.

So in the event that you get a recall notice, you should contact your dealer as soon as possible.

Get it in there and get it taken care of before it becomes a problem."

One of the more dangerous recalls was for takata airbags.

These airbags were built with corrosive materials that would detererate metal over time.

Professionals tell me it could send that metal flying at the driver when the airbag deployed.

Mechanics say that customers come up with many reasons not to get their recall fixed.

But money is never one of those reasons.

"theres no cost to a customer ever on a recall."

If you are thinking of buying a vehicle or just curious about the one you currently have... you can check if it has a recall by going to the national highway traffic safety administrations website, and put in your vehicle identification number.

We've linked you to that on our website... wthitv dot com.

Tucke} once you know your vehicle's recall has been fixed, your safe to hit the roads once again..

In terre haute, tucker white news 10.

White news 10.

Haute, tucker white news 10.