President of local NAACP receives COVID-19 vaccine

Currently available.

The president of the n-double a-c-p received his second dose of the covid-19 vaccine this morning.

We've told you that sylvester edwards wanted to get the vaccine to encourage other black community members to do the same.

Edwards is now fully vaccinated.

He tells news 10 that he is happy he got the vaccine..

And can breathe a sign of relief.

"we have to lead by example.

Hopefully people take this as being serious, cause doing nothing is not an option.

" if you are eligible to get if you are option.

" if you are eligible to get the vaccine..

You can sign up for an appointment at our shot dot i-n dot gov.

Or