1 Year Since WHO Declared COVID-19 A Pandemic

More than 29 million cases of COVID have been identified in the U.S. alone.
Minnesotans reflect on a year like no other (1:41) WCCO 4 News At 5 - March 11, 2021
More than 29 million cases of COVID have been identified in the U.S. alone.
Minnesotans reflect on a year like no other (1:41) WCCO 4 News At 5 - March 11, 2021
One year ago on March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization Declared the coronavirus an official pandemic. In Chicago the mayor,..
One year after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, communities still working to keep cases down and..