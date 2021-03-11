5pm COVID 1 Year Later 03.11.2021

TODAY MARKS ONE-YEAR SINCE THE CORONAVIRUS WAS DECLARED A WORLD-WIDE PANDEMIC.

Today marks one- year since the coronavirus was declared a world- wide pandemic.

In a year's time...the virus has killed more than 500- thousand americans and crippled the u-s economy.

One year later...with more people being vaccinated...the situation is improving.

One example...beginning monday...indoor visitation can resume at medicare-certified long-term care facilities...of which there are 285 across kentucky.

The governor reported 1,211 new cases today which pushed the total to more than 414- thousand.

There were 37 deaths...pushing the overall death toll to 4,921.

The positivity rate is up slightly today at 3-point-9-5 percent.

There was also unemployment news today.

The state plans to open 11 career centers statewide by april 15th for in-person help.

Also, if you lost hours at work because of the pandemic but still have a job...you can now apply to make up for lost wages due to reduced hours.

Finally, the current group eligible to get a covid shot has been expanded to include anyone 16 and older with any medical or behavioral health conditions...except smoking...who are or might be at an increased risk