Biden signs COVID relief bill

Today, Biden signed a massive COVID relief bill.
Tonight he will deliver his first prime time address to commemorate the one-year anniversary of COVID-19.
Today, Biden signed a massive COVID relief bill.
Tonight he will deliver his first prime time address to commemorate the one-year anniversary of COVID-19.
KDKA's Jon Delano has more on what this means for everyone in Pennsylvania.
Pres. Joe Biden will begin a nationwide messaging tour to help people understand how the bill impacts them. CBS2's Dick Brennan..