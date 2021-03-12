Georgia expands vaccine eligibility

41nbc news at six good evening.

Starting monday, even more people will be eligible to get a vaccine for the coronavirus.

41nbc's ariel schiller spoke with local health experts about what this means for the state of the pandemic.

Governor kemp is expanding the vaccine eligibility.

Starting monday people over the age of 55 and people with disabilities and certain medical conditions can get the vaccine.

We spoke with michael hokanson public information officer with north central health district.

He says these groups are more vulnerable to complications caused by covid-19.

Them having the opportunity to become vaccinated against this virus will definitely ease the burden on both the healthcare system and on that person's mind."

We spoke with julie hall director of aging for the middle georgia regional commission and area agency on aging.

Her agency helps seniors schedule their vaccine appointments.

They also offer transportation if needed.

"we hear a need and we want to help and that's what we do and we just see it as an extension of the services we would normally provide to our older adults."

We also spoke with dr. sandy duke, executive vice president and chief clinical officer with atrium health navicent.

He says they've partnered with agencies like the area agency on aging to get people vaccines.

He says they're excited to be apart of the solution to ending the pandemic.

We're starting to get more allocation and we are now able to offer it at two locations and we have the potential to vaccinate several hundred people everyday."

Hokanson says it's too early to tell if vaccines are causing the number of covid cases to decrease.

He says it could be attributed to fewer people getting tested.

He urges people to get tested if they're exhibiting symptoms or they think they've been exposed.

Don't put it off don't say well i don't want to be put in quarantine or isolation if you believe you should be tested for covid you should definitely go and seek testing.

Hokanson points out that people ages 16 and up with underlying medical conditions are eligible for a covid vaccine.

He says currently the only vaccine for people ages 16 and 17 is the pfizer vaccine.

The moderna vaccine is for people over the age of 18.

The gema mass vaccination sites utilize the pfizer vaccine in their operations.

Public health here in our 13 county district uses the moderna vaccine.

Dr. duke and hokanson say people should still follow current cdc guidelines... even after getting fully vaccinated, that guidance instructs that those who are fully vaccinated can gather you can schedule a vaccine appointment on either the georgia