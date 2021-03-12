5pm Burke Rhodes Remembered 03.11.2021

SIX YEARS-AGO THE NICHOLASVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT SAID FAREWELL TO ONE OF THEIR OWN, KILLED IN THE LINE OF DUTY.

Today a memorial service for officer burke rhoades was held in front of city hall.

Abc 36's danielle saitta spoke with his wife melissa who says her husband had a large impact on his fellow officers.

Melissa told me that the department is very close to the family because after officer rhoades had passed...his fellow officers were there by the family's side.

Because of this close relationship she and her kids have with the department...she says... in a way...rhoades is still with her family.

##### in march of 2015--nicholasville police officer burke rhoades was killed in the line of duty in a multi-vehicle crash..leaving behind his wife melissa mason and their three kids.

Despite his tragic passing and a little rain....no tears were shed on the sixth anniversary of his death... instead mason had happy stories to share about him..including how they first met.

Melissa:well he proposed on his military ball december 10th.

We had only known each other twenty eight days before he proposed" mason and rhoades were married for 14 years.

She says he wore his uniform and badge proudly and loved being an officer but he had another love...being a dad..

His bond and influence was so strong with his children that the two oldest have dedicated their lives to service.

Mason's daughter..is a marine stationed in north carolina her son, a senior in high school joined the national guard melissa: "everything that they have done has been through the values that he instilled in them and i'm just thankful for the time that we had and the time that my children had with him" after rhoades was killed..mason says she always felt him nearby...because of the support his brothers in blue gave her and her kids.

Melissa:"these guys were at our house non-stop for like two three weeks and just took care of us and just took care of the kids and just thankful for them.

When you talk about a blue family it is absolutely that.

He would've done for any of these guys" while rhoades is no longer here on earth...he's helping to return the favor and supporting his fellow officers.

For the second year the annual burke 5.74k will take place on sunday the number 574 being his badge number.

Proceeds from the race go to a fund for officers from several agencies in the state who are killed or seriously injured in the line of duty.

Like the memorial--the race will be another opportunity for celebbrating of this beloved officer...who's heart bled red..white...and blue in nicholasville danielle saitta abc 36 news.

Registration is still open for the race on sunday.

You can find more details about the race on