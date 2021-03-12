5pm Murder Investigation 03.11.2021

A LEXINGTON TEEN HAS DIED FOLLOWING A SHOOTING EARLY THIS MORNING.

According to the fayette county coroner.... police found 18-year-old montaye mullins unresponsive after responding to a shots fired call on augusta drive just after three.

Mullins was take to the hospital... where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The coroner says mullins died from a gunshot wound and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

