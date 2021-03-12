White House Official Says Pres. Biden Kept Promise

President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan on Thursday afternoon.
KDKA's Jon Delano has more with White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan on Thursday afternoon.
KDKA's Jon Delano has more with White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
AS YOU START TO GET YOUR STIMULUS CHECK...THE BIDEN WHITE HOUSE IS TAKING ITS STIMULUS PITCH ON THE ROAD.
Biden’s German
Shepherds Involved
in Biting Incident
at White House.
President Joe Biden’s two
German..