Arab Man Denied Release Until Trial

A man from Arab, Joshua James, who was arrested in connection with the US Capitol riot will stay locked up until his trial.

the man from arab arrested in connection with the u-s capitol riot will stay locked up until his trial.

Waay 31 had the only reporter from huntsville in the courtroom... a federal judge issued that order in joshua james' case a short time ago.

An fbi agent testified during this afternoon's hearing about james' arrest.

He went over the search warrant which paint a picture about what could be next for james in his future trial in dc.

During the search of his home agents found 7 gunsall were legal and not seized by agents.

Guns ranged from a pistol to three ar-15.

Agents also found oath keepers clothing, patches and brochures .

The arrest affidavit shows james and several others wearing oath keepers military gear made their way into the capitol january 6th.

James wife testified for the defense in seeking his release on bond.

She talked about his receiving a purple heart while in the military.

The judge explained that part of his reasoning to keep james in custody was because of his knowledge and access to firearms.