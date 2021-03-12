Phase 1 improvements to Lake Tobesofkee now complete

A recreational park that needed improvements prepares to welcome people to the area.

The first phase of improvements at lake tobesofkee are complete.

County leaders gathered for a ribbon-cutting event to mark the accomplishment today.

41nbc's lizbeth gutierrez was there.

Standup: the first phase of improvements done here at lake tobesofkee were providing better facilities for both employees and the public.

Mayor lester miler:"this particular recreation facility, this gym that sometimes goes unnoticed is finally getting a little tlc and we're every excited about that."

Mayor lester miller along with other commsioners were present to show how proud they were for the improvements done to the area, which was fully funded through the special purpose local option sales tax.

Mayor lester miler:"it's gonna bring a big economic impact to macon bibb county but it also increases the better quality of life for those who live around, and i know the people here who live around the tobasofkee area are very proud of it, very excited about the prospects coming to their side of town and looking forward to having a great summer this year."

The improvements in phase one included new gatehouses at each of the three parks,a new ranger station where employees were previously staying in a trailer, as well as two new restroom facilities.

Director of lake tobesofkee donald bracewell says the improvements will help the employees better serve the second phase of improvements is underway already, it will