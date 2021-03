The Outside Story movie (2021) - Brian Tyree Henry, Sonequa Martin-Green, Sunita Mani

Plot synopsis: While on a tight deadline, an introverted editor (Brian Tyree Henry) is locked out of his apartment.

In order to find his way back inside, he's forced to interact with ... his neighbors.

Directed by Casimir Nozkowski starring Brian Tyree Henry, Sonequa Martin-Green, Sunita Mani, Olivia Edward, Asia Kate Dillon, Michael Cyril Creighton, Jordan Carlos, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Maria Dizzia release date April 30, 2021 (on VOD)