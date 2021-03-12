The Lowdown on the Latest Clean Beauty Buys

The clean beauty category has exploded over the past few years, but when shopping, how do you know which products are right for you?

The Clean at Sephora category features products that exclude the ingredients most of us would like to do without.

All brands qualifying for the clean seal are formulated without a list of more than 50 ingredients - such as sulfates, parabens, phthalates, and much more - and represent the highest standards of formulation and innovation in the clean space.

It's a curation of beauty bursting with powerful ingredients and big results, and now includes a growing list of about 80 brands across makeup, skincare, haircare, and fragrance.

Here's the scoop on the clean beauty buys we love for primer, foundation, mascara and more..