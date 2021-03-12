THE MOODYS Season 2 - Just A Regular, Normal Family

THE MOODYS Season 2 - Just A Regular, Normal Family - The Moodys premieres APR 1st, only on FOX!

- THE MOODYS follows a tight-knit, but slightly dysfunctional, family through their misadventures.

The family includes SEAN SR. (Denis Leary); his wife, ANN (Elizabeth Perkins); and their three grown children – DAN (Francois Arnaud, “The Borgias”), the youngest of the siblings and the “creative one”; BRIDGET (Chelsea Frei, “Sideswiped”), the middle sister and the “overachiever”; and SEAN JR. (Jay Baruchel, the “How to Train Your Dragon” franchise), the oldest sibling and the “failure-to-launch.” The series picks up with Sean Sr. contemplating retirement – road trips across the country in an RV with Ann, while Sean Jr. takes over the family HVAC business.

In reality, however, Ann has no intention of leaving her new psychology practice, and Sean Jr. continues to brew up schemes to get rich quick.

Bridget, who is in the midst of a divorce, returns home while her fancy new townhouse is being renovated; and Dan leaves Brooklyn for Chicago to live with his girlfriend, Cora (guest star Maria Gabriela de Faria, “Deadly Class”), only to realize the relationship is moving too quickly.

Once again, the Moodys are all under the same roof.

Yep, one big, happy family.

Season Two guest stars include Gerry Dee (“Mr. D”), Josh Segarra (“Arrow”) and more.