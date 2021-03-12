City of Nettleton honoring track star for her achievements

The city but up a sign to honor her athletic abilities.

Nettleton mayor and aldermen honor Teneeshia Jones-Boyd Thursday for her track and field accomplishments.

Today the mayor and city aldermen of nettleton recognized a nettleton native for her athletic achievements.

Wtva's chelsea brown is live in monroe county with how the city is honoring a track star.

I am here in nettleton in the lot right in front of the shell gas station.

Right back behind me you can see the sign honoring nettleton native and track star taneeshia jones- boyd.

I spoke with her about here achievements.

Teneeshia jones-boyd, track "excited, elated this is such a blessing for such a small girl from nettleton."

Teneeshia jones-boyd started here track and field journey when she was in 8th grade at nettleon.

She gives credit to her coach, joe ferguson for helping here realize her talent.

In high school she went on to win mutlitple state titles.

"when i went down to the state championship for the 100 in the hurdles and 200 in relays and from that it accelerated from there."

After high school she went on to university of alabama and later transfered to ole miss still active on the track and field team there.

When she was only 21 or 22 years old she competed in the world games in china and competed in the 2000 olympic trials.

Taneesha jones- boyd is now a teacher and track coach at tupelo high school.

She told me what kind of advice she gives to track beginners.

"start out for fun, get to know the sport, get to enjoy the sport, get to love the sport, once you enjoy the sport you will do great things."

Taneesha jones- boyd is thankful to god and here supportive family and friends for helping her throughout here life.

She said without them she wouldnt be where she is today.

Taneesha jones- boyd is thankful to god and here supportive family and friends for helping her throughout here life.