Exercise could benefit patients with kidney disease: Study

Exercising regularly is known to have many health advantages but did you know it could also benefit people with kidney disease?

According to a recent study, kidney disease was less likely to progress in active individuals, who also had fewer heart problems and improved survival.

The first study to report the optimal amount of physical activity in patients with kidney disease is published on World Kidney Day in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity (example walking) or at least 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity (example jogging) weekly physical activity, or an equivalent combination, for health benefits in adults.

This study found that patients with kidney disease whose activity level ranged from the WHO minimum up to twice that amount had the best health over a follow-up of nearly two years.

Remaining active was crucial to sustaining the benefits.