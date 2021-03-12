State Officials Boost Johnson & Johnson 'One and Done' Vaccine

California officials pushed the safety and efficacy of the new one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine on Thursday as the state looks ahead to drastically loosening restrictions.
Wilson Walker reports.
(3-11-21)
California officials pushed the safety and efficacy of the new one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine on Thursday as the state looks ahead to drastically loosening restrictions.
Wilson Walker reports.
(3-11-21)
Dr. Mark Ghaly rolled up his sleeve and received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza. Amy..
Missouri Pharmacies receiving 15% of Missouri's vaccine