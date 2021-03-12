Celebrating COVID-19 vaccinations

Cases down, vaccinations up 1 year into COVID-19 pandemic
41 Action News
One year after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, communities still working to keep cases down and..
OKLAHOMA, KENTUCKY AND ALABAMARANKED IN THE BOTTOM.SOME OF THOSE VACCINATIONCENTERS MAKE THEIR BESTAPPOINTMENTS TO MAKE SURE THEIRPATIENTS CHECK OUT THE STRESSOUTSIDE THAT DOOR.STEVE ROY TAKES US OUTSIDE THECENTER WHERE VACCINATION TURINTO CELEBRATION.
One year after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, communities still working to keep cases down and..
As of Monday, March 15, all teachers and school staff statewide in Indiana can register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from any..