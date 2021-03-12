Joe Biden signs 1.9 trillion dollar relief bill

US President Joe Biden has signed into law the 1.9 trillion dollar relief package that he said will help the US defeat coronavirus and nurse the economy back to health.The signing came hours before Mr Biden delivers his first prime-time address since taking office.“This historic legislation is about rebuilding the backbone of this country,” he said as he signed the bill in the Oval Office.
Biden Approves $1.9 Trillion Stimulus Bill Ready for Rollout
HNGN
