Walker S01E07 Tracks

Walker 1x07 "Tracks" Season 1 Episode 7 Promo Trailer - LIAM AND CAPTAIN JAMES HEAD TO MEXICO IN SEARCH OF ANSWERS – Captain James (Coby Bell) and Liam (Keegan Allen) follow up on a tip regarding Emily’s murder (guest star Genevieve Padalecki).

The duo head to Mexico for more answers but decide to keep their trip a secret from Walker (Jared Padalecki).

Meanwhile, Trey (Jeff Pierre) escorts Stella (Violet Benson), August (Kale Culley) and the girls soccer team to an away game but when things take a dangerous turn Trey, Walker and Micki (Lindsey Morgan) have to team up to save the kids.

Micki learns some shocking news.

The episode was written by Casey Fisher & Paula Sabbaga and directed by Bola Ogun (107).

Original airdate 3/18/2021.