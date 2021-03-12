‘Haryana Job quota law to be tweaked’: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala

In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks with the deputy chief minister of Haryana, Dushyant Chautala about the 75% job quota for locals in the state and how industry says it will destroy ease of business.

“It is something that states will start thinking about.

It is because the GST is now consumption based and not production based.

We were a producing state and if we have to survive in the future, we have to get more consumption with locals than people who will take the money out of the state.

We have 19 universities plus private universities, we have 100s of ITIs and polytechnics.

Taking all of this into consideration, the skill level in Haryana isn't weak.

But if I talk about this law, we cannot restrict someone who is specialized.” Watch the full video for more.