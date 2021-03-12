UAH preps for NCAA D2 Tournament

U-a-h is preparing to head to valdosta state where they'll play in the second round of the n-c-a-a tournament on sunday.

Fresh off a loss to the blazers in the g-s-c championship game -- the chargers practiced at the stable wednesday.

Despite falling in the title game -- the team still clinched a two seed in the tournament and a first round bye.

The playesr call themsevles old... we don't agree but -- a free pass to the second round and the extra time to prepare are incredibly valuable... "it's awesome.

We've got an old team, everyone's just running their last leg, you know?

We got jj's been battling the whole year, we're old.

And we haven't ever been here before.

We should have been here last year, played the year before and got beat in the first round.

So to skip a whole round and everything that comes with it is huge."

"but we're definitely excited about the bye and that's massive and so we're really excited, obviously not a lot of teams are left playing and that's a really good feeling to have but we're also still hungry and have a lot to accomplish."

The chargers will play the winner of saturday's first round matchup between georgia southweastern and lee on sunday