SACS employees receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

This comes after President Joe Biden announced he’d prioritize teachers and school staff as essential workers in the vaccination schedule, calling for them to receive at least one dose of a vaccine by the end of the month.

Southwest Allen County Schools employees received the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Thursday.

Southwest allen county schools employees getting vaccinated for covid-19 after months of waiting.

He spoke with teachers about how getting vaccinated is impacting not only their lives, but their students' as well.

When i asked to describe how they felt now that theyre vaccinated, they said one word: "freedom" take pkg:?nat getting vaccine "that didn't hurt at all"?a weight off jennifer peeper's shoulders?nat "you got the pfizer vaccine"?

The summit middle school 6th grade teacher at summit is one of 500 southwest allen county employees receiving their first dose of the covid-19 vaccine.and they're overjoyed... "nat "yay it's finally our turn?

One step closer to keeping themselves and their students safe.

"i'm just five weeks from now we will be fully vaccinated, for anyone who has chosen to get it today.

That will hopefully make sure that teachers can be in the buildings, students can be in the buildings longer.

And we can continue in person like we have been."

Peepersa year without a vaccine did not go without bumps in the road.

"we just didn't have enough staff, we didn't have enough substitutes to help.

This allows us to bring people back.

We have some substitutes, some bus drivers that are coming back now because they're able to get the vaccine."

Ericksonsacs hr director luann erickson says that means lots of smiling faces all around woodside middle's gymnasium.

?nat syringe tapping?this dose was made possible by meijer.the grocery retailer partnered with the indiana state teachers association to administer tens of thousands of vaccines throughout the state."people are coming in today with big smiles on their faces."

Ericksonmany are now able to sleep at night with ease knowing they or their loved ones are less likely to get infected.

3 this is the first of two doses of the pfizer vaccine staff will receive.

They anticipate the second dose will be administered on april 1st.in fort wayne i'm nico pennisi fox 55