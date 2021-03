PM Modi to flag off padyatra from Sabarmati to Dandi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off a padyatra from Sabarmati Ashram to Dandi on March 12, ahead of 75th anniversary of India's independence in 2022, informed Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel.

"The Padyatra to be flagged off (today) by Prime Minister will cover a journey of 241 miles from Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad to Dandi in Navsari and will end on 5th April lasting for 25 days.

I will lead the first lap of 75 km," said Patel.