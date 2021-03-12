Indiana reports 922 new COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths

Across northeast Indiana, 91 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths were reported to the Indiana State Department of Health Thursday.

News now a look at covid numbers in the state.nine hundred 22 new positive cases in indiana.

The total is now over six hundred 70 thousand.32 new deaths bring the total to 12 thousand three hundred 82.the 7 day positivity rate is three point one percent.

Around our area...adams with three.allen county with 58 cases and one death.

Huntington adds five cases.

Noble adds two.

Steuben adds three.van wert adds two wells add six.whitle adds seven.

Here's a look at state covid vaccinations within the last 24 hours.

25 thousand three hundred 86 first doses have been administered...and 26 thousand three hundrded 92 are now fully vaccinated.the total first dose of the vaccine administered in the state is over one million two hundred three thousand.

And number of fully vaccinated is