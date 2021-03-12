Skip to main content
No. 9 USF set for heavyweight bout with No. 13 Concordia

The ninth ranked Saint Francis football team is set to face No.

13 Concordia on Saturday.

Wichita... hey speaking of the cougs... great start to the spring season for the football team last week...usf pulling out a win over taylor in their first game in some 470-plus days.... now 1-0 in m-s-f-a play... u-s-f turns their attention to a good concordia squad...last year's game between these two came down to a blocked field goal returned for a t-d as time expired in a seven point win for the cougs...and with concordia coming off a win over number two marian last week, the cougs are expecting a dog fight..

That could have some late season implications... kickoff is set for 2 p-m in michigan saturday..

