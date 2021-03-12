No. 9 USF set for heavyweight bout with No. 13 Concordia

Wichita... hey speaking of the cougs... great start to the spring season for the football team last week...usf pulling out a win over taylor in their first game in some 470-plus days.... now 1-0 in m-s-f-a play... u-s-f turns their attention to a good concordia squad...last year's game between these two came down to a blocked field goal returned for a t-d as time expired in a seven point win for the cougs...and with concordia coming off a win over number two marian last week, the cougs are expecting a dog fight..

That could have some late season implications... kickoff is set for 2 p-m in michigan saturday..