Organization expanding to help the homeless

Hands across decatur will be moving into this 5,600 square foot building very soon.

Here there will be a number of opportunities for people in need... and some of which, who need it now more than ever.

Sue terrell, executive director "we look at them and we don't see them.

They're somebody's mom, dad, brother, sister, aunt, uncle.

Somebody out there, they belong to," sue terrell is the executive director with hands across dectur.

She told me - the number of homeless is growing - and could be anyone due to a number of circumstances.

They used to see an average of about 8 to 10 come in for help per week... now possibly due to covid... they're seeing nearly 80.

At the new building... they'll have resources for a doctor... g-e-d programs...libra ry... food distribution and more.

Terrell told me with the growth happening across north alabama...those who are experiencing homelessness need help now more than ever sue terrell, executive director "i think they need us to come together as a community and recognize before bringing new business to our community, take care of those who are here right now," hands across decatur is a non-profit, so right now... everyone is lending a helping hand in moving them into their new place.

Terrell told me they're worknig around the clock and wants to remind you of the work you and she can do ... to get you to a better place.

Sue terrell, executive director "we're hands across decatur, a path forward center.

We can't change what happened yesterday but what i can help you change is your future and the path forward," already shot services and programs will start here at the new address may first and they're always looking for monetary donations.

Reporting in decatur, alexis scott waay-31 news.