Rochester man becomes victim of unemployment fraud

An employed man shares his story of becoming a victim of identity theft and unemployment fraud during the pandemic.

A rochester man says he received letters saying he had applied for unemployment benefits in minnesota and kentucky ?

"* but he was working full?

"*time.

Brian hale contacted human resources at his workplace and the company contested the claims. he also submitted an online fraud report with the state, the local police, and mailed in an affidavidt of identity theft fraud to the i?

"* r?

"*s.

Hale it's important to make sure you take all these steps or you may owe taxes on that money.

In the state of kentucky... i researched them more because that one happened to me ... that state is so overwhelmed with fake applications from out of state that they started, just in the last couple of weeks... they started a permanent freeze on all out of state applications, pending a further review.

Hale also suggests freezing your credit if this happens to you.

Someone committing this type of fraud needs your address, employer