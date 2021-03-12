WKTV Heart Telethon raises over 80 thousand dollars

Usually broadcasted during America's Greatest Heart Run and Walk, this year's telethon was a standalone event at the offices of sponsor, Sclazo, Zogby & Wittig.

This year's telethon took on a new look.

On Thursday, the WKTV Heart Telethon raised $80,594 dollars for the American Heart Association.

Since about 6:30 this mornng, volunteers have been answering your phone calls and taking in your donations.

Now obviously this year is different because of the pandemic.

All of our efforts this year have gone virtual.

But these changes did not stop our community from showing their generosity.

"we didnt know what to expect.

People's generosity has come through this pandemic.

People have been very generous."

This was our kick off event and we are looking for a great may 15th digital experience.

And their is the exact number 80,394 dollars.

If you're interested in participating in the virtual run this year, you can register at utica heart run walk dot org, form your team, and then fundraise.

The expo kicks off on may 10th and the virtual walk and run is on the 15th.

