Knox UV jail 3.11.21

It is now using a hospital grade uv-c light technology to prevent the spread of covid-19.

Jail using uv-c light to kill covid virus barbourville) the detention center partnered with command sourcing inc.

The light is called r-zero's arc and according to hammons it can disinfect air and surfaces in a one thousand square foot room in just seven minutes and can kill 99 point 9 percent of pathogens including the virus.

The more we do to try to keep things clean because we live in an environment where we're close together, where they're in a cell together, and we share things.

We share restrooms, we share a table where we eat and things like that."

Jail using uv-c light to kill covid virus barbourville) employees take the light into an empty room and turn it on with no motion for seven minutes.

Hammons says if it catches any movement.

It automatically shuts off.

The detention center purchased it with federal covid supplemental funding it will be used to disinfect the 300 person jail--which includes jail cells, staff offices and more.

